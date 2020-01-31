Vaani Kapoor Is A Complete Fashionista Who Can Slay In Both Western & Ethnic Outfits

Vaani Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actor. She is best known for her work in films produced by Yash Raj Films. Vaani made her film debut with the 2013 romantic comedy, Shuddh Desi Romance. The film was a critical and commercial success, that earned her Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She went on to star in the YRF’s romantic comedies, Aaha Kalyanam (2014) and Befikre (2016).

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in War (2019), opposite Hrithik Roshan. Along with being a versatile actor, Vaani Kapoor is also praised for her impeccable fashion sense. The below-listed pics completely back this fact-

Vaani Kapoor is a complete fashionista and here's proof

Bold and beautiful

Vaani Kapoor makes sure to carry bold outfits perfectly and makes them look so easy and beautiful. From silhouette, to fabric to the colour palletes, she adds a quirky twist to her outfits.

Authentic ethnic outfits

Vaani Kapoor has always stayed close to her roots. She has worn beautiful ethnic lehengas with the perfect colour combinations and embroidery works. Vaani has proved to be a fashionista and can carry any outfit with the same ease poise.

