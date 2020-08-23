Vaani Kapoor's Net Worth Ahead Of Her Upcoming Film 'Bell Bottom's Release

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor who was recently seen in the Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War is all geared up to start filming her next movie titled Bell Bottom. The actress who started her Bollywood journey in 2013 has delivered some memorable hits in both Bollywood & Kollywood. Here is an estimate of her net worth according to various portals. Take a look.

Vaani Kapoor's net worth

According to celebsupdate, Vaani Kapoor's net worth amounts to $1 Million Dollar as in 2020 which amounts to 7 crore rupees. While according to networthspedia, her net worth ranges between 75 million rupees to 374 million rupees. Vaani Kapoor’s income source is mostly from her movies since she started her career in the film industry in the year 2013. Her movies list includes Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Aaha Kalyanam (2014), Befikre (2016), and War (2019). Her upcoming flick Shamshera's filming is already completed.

Vaani Kapoor in Bell Bottom

According to a statement reported by PTI, Vaani Kapoor spoke about her role in her upcoming movie Bell Bottom. She mentioned, "I play a pivotal part and I’m thrilled that it’s a role that will allow me to deliver something new to the audiences.” Talking about her role with Akshay Kumar she stated “I have great respect for Akshay sir. I have always looked forward to working with him. This, for me, is a great opportunity to be associated with a movie like this". She added that “I just can't wait to be back on the sets again and start shooting. Having said that we obviously will have to take a lot more safety measures but things will have to eventually return to normalcy. I feel more than being fearful, one will just have to be cautious and take all preventive measures and continue being optimistic".

All about Vaani's Bell Bottom

Vaani Kapoor had earlier finished shooting for Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera just before the global COVID-19 pandemic took place. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as the lead characters. Vaani Kapoor has now started shooting for Ranjit Tewari’s Bell Bottom in Scotland. Bell Bottom is a retro-drama set in the 1980s, written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh.

The movie is about India’s forgotten heroes. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. The first poster of the film showed Akshay Kumar donning a pastel brown blazer along with quirky sunglasses and a big moustache with a mysterious look.

