Vaani Kapoor Is 'blessed' To Share Screen With Stalwarts Like Hrithik, Ranbir And Akshay

Vaani Kapoor, last seen in Siddharth Anand's War, recently in a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal, said that she is blessed to share the screen with famous actors like Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. Vaani added that she a fan of Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar's movies, and said that it was delightful to work with them. Vaani exclaimed that working alongside these actors is nothing short of magic for her.

Vaani Kapoor talks about unique acting style of Hrithik, Ranbir, and Akshay

Vaani Kapoor, who romanced Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand-directorial War, in the interview, said that she was inspired by Hrithik's passion and dedication towards his craft. She exclaimed that she learned a lot during the shoot of War from Hrithik Roshan. War, starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the lead was one of the highest-grossing movies of last year.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor, who will share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, and Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom, further in the interview, talked about working with the actors in the forthcoming movies. Vaani said that she is awe of Ranbir Kapoor's infectious energy on sets, and his demeanour. She added that Ranbir Kapoor is charming on-screen and off-screen both.

Although Vaani Kapoor is yet to start the shoot of Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar, however, she heaped praises at the actor and said he inspires her. Vaani Kapoor also said that she finds herself lucky to share screen space with Akshay Kumar so early in her acting career. Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi in the lead also features actors like Lara Dutta and Vaibhav Chaudhary in prominent roles.

Besides the upcomer, Vaani Kapoor has Shamshera. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, narrates the tale of a dacoit gang that gained prominence during the 1800s. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a dacoit in the upcomer. Whereas, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt essay the role of a dancer and the antagonist, respectively. Shamshera is directed by Agneepath (2012) fame Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under his production banner.

