Vaani Kapoor Feels 'wild, Rare & Messy' As She Strolls Around Sunflowers In New Pics

Vaani Kapoor treated her fans with a new set of pictures on Instagram. The actor can be seen posing amidst sunflowers in a garden. She looked gorgeous as she was surrounded by the beauty of nature, strolling in the garden with a smile on her face. Sharing the pictures, she called it the right kind of background for every mood.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor Gives Sneak-peek Of Her 'other Performance', Ayushmann & Urvashi React

Vaani Kapoor's photos

In the post, Vaani can be seen wearing a light blue v-neck, slit gown. Her gown also had a floral print. She left her hair loose and touched the sunflowers as she walked by. She captioned her post by writing, “Wild, rare & messy! P.S the right kinda background for every mood.” Take a look at Vaani Kapoor's Instagram post below and also check out the fan comments.

Earlier, she shared stills of her recent dance performance at a social event. She was seen in a sequin and fur combination purple short dress and sported the outfit with a pair of black boots. She accessorized her look with purple hand jewellery with her hair loose. She captioned her post saying, “Another day .. Another performance.”

Also read: Vaani Kapoor Is 'lookin For A Sign' In New Picture, Her Funny Caption Grabs Attention

Vaani Kapoor's movies

Vaani Kapoor made her film debut in the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance that was a commercial success. She was later seen in her Telugu marked her debut in the Tamil film Aaha Kalyanam co-starring Nani. She was last seen in the Bollywood film War. The movie starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead role and was a blockbuster success at the Box Office.

Vaani will soon be seen in Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy and Iravati Harshe. The film is a period action drama, directed by Karan Malhotra.

She will also be seen with Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in other prominent roles. Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor Displays Her Diifferent 'moods' As She Stuns In Red; See Pics

Another film in her kitty is Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. This is a romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor On Women-centric Films: 'I Want To Do More Films That Celebrate Women'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.