Vaani Kapoor To Star Opposite Akshay Kumar In Spy Thriller ‘Bell Bottom’?

Akshay Kumar had announced his next film Bell Bottom, a “roller coaster spy ride.” Now, according to a report, Vaani Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie. Vaani was last seen romancing Hrithik Roshan in the action thriller War. “The Ranjit Tewari directorial needed a fresh pair. Vaani was signed a week back and the makers, Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani and Nikkhil Advani, are working on developing a look for the actor. Vaani plays Akshay’s wife in Bell Bottom and she is a significant part of the narrative”, the report quoted. Previously, speculations were rife that that Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon would be finalised as the main cast. However, now sources suggest otherwise.

Inspired by true events, the poster of Bell Bottom that was released a few months back shows Akshay dressed in ‘80s style, leaning on a red vintage car with an airplane flying in the background. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Get ready to go back to the 80’s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM!”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has shifted the release date of Bell Bottom ahead by three months taking it to April 2021. The movie was supposed to release in January 2021. The first look of Akshay Kumar-starrer was released recently and was received well with fans. Akshay was last seen in Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

From being popular as an action star to steeping his foot in comedy, Akshay Kumar has gone on to be regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He is also one of the highest-paid celebrities. While 2019 has been a successful year for the actor, his hands are occupied for 2020. The actor has some major films lined up for 2020, including Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and more.

