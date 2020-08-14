Vaani Kapoor Reveals Her All-time Favourite Movie Of Ayushmann Khurrana

On Thursday, Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor shared that her favourite film of Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor. The actor is all set to play the love interest of actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Abhishek Kapoor's next, untitled film. Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in Bollywood with the film Vicky Donor and was paired up opposite actor Yami Gautam in the film. In his upcoming film, he will be pairing opposite Vaani Kapoor for the first time.

Vaani Kapoor's favourite movie of Ayushmann Khurrana

During an exclusive interview with ANI, the actor opened up about her soon-to-be co-star and said that he is one of the earnest actors of this generation and she loves how he moulds himself in different characters. Further adding that one of her all-time favourite performance by Ayushmann Khurrana is in Vicky Donor.

She also said that for a debut movie, she was amazed by his performance. Vaani Kapoor also mentioned that she liked Ayushmann Khurrana's performances in Andhadhun and Article 15 too. Also adding that she was excited and looking forward to working with him. Abhishek Kapoor's film will go on floors in October and is expected to hit theatres in 2021.

About Vicky Donor

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film Vicky Donor starred Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles. The film followed the story of a man who runs a fertility clinic and a sperm bank. When he meets a young healthy Punjabi boy, he convinces the boy to donate his sperm, making him wealthy overnight. However, when the boy meets a young girl and falls in love with her, the truth about his job turns their relationship sour.

On the work front, apart from Abhishek Kapoor's untitled film, Vaani Kapoor has also been roped in for Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bell Bottom. Akshay Kumar released the first look of his film on social media. The film Bell Bottom is also expected to release in 2021.

