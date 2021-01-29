Vaani Kapoor Shares A Workout Video; Anushka Ranjan Says She Wants Her Stomach For A Day

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is popularly known for her films like Befikre, War and Shuddh Desi Romance. The actor is often seen sharing her fitness videos these days on her social media. She recently shared a video to which actor Anushka Ranjan reacted. Take a look at Vaani Kapoor's fitness videos on her Instagram handle.

Also Read | Vaani Kapoor On Her Next Three Releases: 'They Will Truly Entertain The Audience'

Vaani Kapoor's workout video and Anushka Ranjan's reaction

Vaani Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share a video from her gym. She was seen working out with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Vaani was seen focusing on her glutes, core, abs, back and tricep. The actor wore a green 2 piece activewear while Yasmin wore a maroon and black workout outfit. Vaani wrote, "And then she lifted happily ever after" in her caption. Actor Anushka Ranjan took to her Instagram comments to comment about Vaani Kapoor's abs. Anushka wrote if she could borrow Vaani's stomach for a day. Vaani agreed and wrote that the stomach needs to be fed properly all the time. Take a look at their fun banter on Instagram.

Image source: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

Also Read | Vaani Kapoor Remains Befikre As She Glams Up For A TVC Photoshoot, See Here!

Reactions to Vaani Kapoor's workout video

Vaani Kapoor's fans commented in numbers on her video. Many fans complimented her and said that she has very good fitness. Some followers of hers sent in fire and bicep emojis referring to her workout video. A fan wrote that Vaani's fitness is 'goals' and asked her to 'Keep it up'. Here are some fan reactions on Vaani Kapoor's fitness video:

Image source: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

Also Read | Vaani Kapoor Shares Picture With Raashi Khanna, Calls The Latter Her 'weirder Half'

A sneak peek into Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

Vaani shared a picture of herself dressed in a silver silk dress. Vaani posed for the camera as she looked away from it. She wrote that one must look for the good. She also shared a BTS video from one of her shoots. Vaani is dressed in a pink asymmetrical dress as her hairdresser Gabriel combed her hair. She posed for the camera in front of the background. She also added a video of celebrity makeup artist Mehera retouching her makeup. Take a look at the video as Vaani got ready for a photoshoot.

Also Read | Vaani Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Her Latest Look From Sets Of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.