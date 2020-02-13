Valentines Day 2020: Check Out Some Romantic Messages To Send To Your Loved One

Saying 'I Love You' every day is a good thing but saying what you actually feel about them in a more elaborate way is something that your loved one would never forget. And what better way to send such elaborate romantic message to your loved ones than on Valentine's day. Writing down your true feelings for your lover is the best thing you could do as it makes them feel special and shows how much you love them. So here are some amazing messages that you can send to your lover this Valentine's day 2020-

Romantic Valentines day messages

I looked at a sweet, beautiful rose, and then I looked at you, and I kept looking at you, for the rose isn’t as beautiful as you.

I love you more today than I did yesterday, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy Valentine's day

Sirf Isharoon Mein Hoti Mohabbat Agar, In Alfazoon Ko Khoobsurati Kaun Deta? Bas Pathar Bann Ke Reh Jaata Taj Mahal, Agar Ishq Ise Apni Pehchan Na Deta. Happy Valentine's day!

I Only Want Two Things in this World, I Want You and I Want Us

I'm so lucky to have found you - my husband, my best friend. You make me feel so loved and protected.

I can forget everything when I'm in your arms. Thank you for always being there. The best thing about my life is sharing it with you. Nobody understands me as you do.

As soon as I saw you I knew you were the one. I can’t wait for the day I can call you 'my husband'.

After we say "I do", every day will be like Valentine's Day. We have our whole lives to love each other and I'll cherish every second. You're beautiful inside and out, and I'm so lucky to have you.

My life with you is like an endless romantic movie. I love you with all my heart. Happy Valentine's Day!

Thank you for the millions of ways you show your love. You make every day special. I feel like the luckiest person alive when you’re in my arms.

