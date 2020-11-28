Who Is Vandana Joshi? Read All About Priyanshu Painyuli's Wife

Mirzapur's actor Priyanshu Painyuli recently got married to his girlfriend Vandana Joshi. Since pictures from their wedding have gone viral many fans are inquiring about who Priyanshu Painyuli's wife actually is. Read ahead to know about Vandana Joshi and her career.

Who is Vandana Joshi?

Vandana Joshi is an actor who has been seen in a few films and TV shows. She is born and brought up in Delhi but is currently based in Mumbai. Vandana Joshi's age is 32 years old and she completed her graduation from Kamla Nehru College, South Campus, Delhi University.

Many reports state that the actor is actually a very good dancer and she been dancing since she was a child. She has also received many certificates and awards in her college for dancing. Here's a look at some of the shows she has been seen in:

''Dil Se Diya Vachan''

Dil Se Diya Vachan is a show that showcases the power of love and the good relationships that can form between a daughter-in-law and a mother-in-law. The show star Vandana Joshi as Nandini Prem Rajadhyaksha, Gaurav Khanna as Prem Rajadhyaksha, Neena Gupta as Dr. Kalyani Gautam Rajadhyaksha, Ravindra Mankani as Gautam Rajadhyaksha, Ajay Chaudhary as Krushna Karmarkar, Ayub Khan as Govind Karmarkar, and Sai Ranade Sane as Pallavi Govind Karmarkar, Nandini's elder sister. The show premiered in October 2010.

Teri Meri Love Storie

Teri Meri Love Storie was a series that showcased many different love stories and all the ups downs that goes along with it. The show premiered on 11 August 2012 on Star Plus. It cast many actors like - Gautam Rode and Mala Salariya, Shilpa Anand, Viraf Patel and Mudit Nayar, Karan Singh Grover and Anita Hassanandani, Karan Wahi and Chhavi Pandey, Avinash Sachdev and Shafaq Naaz & Jennifer Winget and Keith Sequeira as couples in different stories.

Dance India Dance

Vandana was a contestant on the show Dance India Dance season 2. She was part of Terence Ki Toli and competed quite well. Vandana also impressed her then-boyfriend Priyanshu with her moves.

Vandana Joshi's Photos

Vandana is quite active on Instagram and keeps uploading many pictures of herself. In this post, she can be seen sporting a blue dress. Take a look:

Vandana is also quite playful and this reflects in her pictures. In this picture, she is seen winking. Take a look:

In another post, fans can spot the actor in Japan. The picture is quite pathetically pleasing. Take a look:

