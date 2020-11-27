Inside Photos Of Priyanshu Painyuli And Vandana Joshi's Wedding, Actor Quotes Gabo

On November 26, 2020, Mirzapur actor Priyanshu Painyuli tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vandana Joshi amid the mountains of Dehradun. The couple decided to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony following all the social distancing norms. Pictures and videos of the beautiful couple have gone viral on the internet.

Priyanshu Painyuli ties knot with long-time GF Vandana Joshi

For her wedding, Vandana wore an elegant pink coloured lehenga and paired it up with gold jewellery and minimal makeup. Priyanshu was seen wearing a light pink sherwani with an orange coloured dupatta. The wedding functions began from November 25 which will be continued till November 28, 2020. The wedding was attended by only 50 guests, 25 guests from each family, following the pandemic safety norms.

Opening up about the journey, Priyanshu said, “At the start of 2020, we were comfortably coasting along, not knowing what’s going to come our way. Everyday ever since has been a reminder of precious family and loved ones are. The pandemic put a halt on wedding plans across the world but Vandana and I took it in our stride and decided to have an intimate gathering. For those of you who couldn’t be there, I know you all were omnipresent in spirit. We tied the knot as a reminder to us and everyone else that no matter where life takes us, family remains sacrosanct and must be our priority."

He added, "It was the best day of our lives and what made it even more special is the realisation that when everything around is so devoid of hope, God has been kind enough to bestow us with the biggest joy in the world. To each other, we promise a lifetime of being best friends, soulmates, partners and equals. You’d ask what’s love in times of coronavirus like? In the words of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, 'It was time when they both loved each other best, without hurry or excess, when both were most conscious of and grateful for their incredible victories over adversity. Life would still present them with other moral trials, of course, but that no longer mattered'".

With Inputs from PR

Image Source: PR

