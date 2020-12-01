Vandana Sajnani Khatter Elated As Son Yuvaan Recognises Her On TV, Calls Him 'Mumma's Boy'

On Monday night, actor Vandana Sajnani Khatter, who has worked in several movies and shows, took to her Instagram and dropped an adorable video of her son, Yuvaan Khatter. Vandana was elated as her little one could recognise her on the television. In the video, Vandana's performance in Dil Dhadakne Do was playing on TV.

Her son Yuvaan pointed at her and jumped on his chair. Sharing the video, she wrote, "So @yuvaankhattar recognised his #Mumma #Onscreen #mummasboy #dildhadakned #Vandanasajnanikhattar." As soon as her post was up on the internet, a user wrote, "So cute. You danced so well. Love this song." Take a look at her post here.

Vandana's son recognises her on TV

This year in May, Rajesh Khatter took to Instagram and revealed his baby son’s face on the occasion of Vandana Sajnani Khatter and his 12th wedding anniversary. Sharing photos with the little munchkin, he wrote, “Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people). Dad says the world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children, you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise stay home, stay safe and keep us safe. (Happy anniversary mom and dad, though your 12th but it’s a special one as your first with me).”

On November 28, Vandana introduced Yuvaan Khatter on Instagram. She made an official account of her son on the social media platform where she will be posting updates of his whereabouts. Sharing his first photo on the feed, Vandana wrote, "Mumma welcomes me to #instagram @vandanasajnaniofficial." In another post, she expressed that Yuvaan has been a 'Lockdown baby' and had been home for 8 months with no parks, no play dates and no outings.

On the work front, both Vandana Sajnani Khatter and Rajesh Khatter have worked in several movies. The latter was seen in the ZEE5 film, Shukranu, alongside Divyenndu and Shweta Basu Prasad. Vandana was seen in the web series, Fourplay, opposite Rajesh Khatter, Gaurav Chopra, Kashmira Shah and Kubbra Sait. Both the outings were well-received by fans.

