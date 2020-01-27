Varun Dhawan Has Been Linked Up To THESE Childhood Buddies Of His

Varun Dhawan is known to be one of the most popular actors having delivered several blockbusters to his credit. The Badlapur actor shares a cordial relationship with most of his contemporaries and colleagues and surely has a bunch of close friends from the showbiz on whom, he can rely on. Hence, here is a list of Varun Dhawan's BFFs in Bollywood:

1) Alia Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia Bhatt who kickstarted her journey in Bollywood with Varun from Student of the year is one of the closest friends of Varun from the industry. The duo, after SOTY, has done multiple films together namely Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Kalank. Both Varun and Alia knew each other since childhood and grew up to be the best of friends while their on-screen chemistry is also lauded and adored by their fans to such an extent that there are hundreds of Valia (Varun and Alia ) fan pages.

Source: Varun Dhawan's unofficial Fan Page

2) Shraddha Kapoor

Varun Dhawan is a childhood buddy of the Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor and after working together in ABCD 2, the duo is all set to entertain their fans with yet another dance movie titled Street Dancer 3D which has majorly contributed to their bond strengthening with time. The Badlapur star said that he feels blessed to have her by his side always and hopes his bond with Shraddha strengthens even more with time.

She's been my friend and by my side since 21 years and hope we continue being friends always @ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/JrVckpfgxG — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2015

3) Arjun Kapoor

Just like Shraddha, Arjun Kapoor too is a childhood friend of Varun Dhawan. In fact, both Varun and Arjun went to the same acting classes together which they themselves revealed in an eminent talk show on which they had appeared as guests and spoke about their equation with each other.

Source: Voompla's Instagram

