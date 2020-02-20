This Is How Varun Dhawan Reacted To Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka's Dance Video With Employees

Dipali Goenka, the CEO of Welspun India radiated good vibes and trended on social media when her video went viral. She was seen dancing along with her employees keeping the hierarchy aside. Dipali Goenka’s video was well-received by netizens and many commended her for bringing fun dance video, which was a sign of positive reinforcement withing the employes.

One of the person who loved the video was none other than Bollywood celebrity Varun Dhawan.

In the video, Dipali Goenka is seen dancing to the remixed version of Muqabla from the film Street Dancer 3D. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The remixed version witnesses Prabhudeva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor show skilful dance moves.

The CEO and her employees are seen simply letting loose in the viral video. Dipali Goenka's gesture clearly brought smiles to employes in the video and some of them are even following her dance steps. Varun Dhawan also watched the video and expressed his amusement through a Twitter post.

Here is what Varun Dhawan shared after watching the 45-second-long video

Along with the video, many people lauded Dipali Goenka, who is also the Joint Managing Director of Welspun. Some even commented that she is bringing a cheerful and happy environment in the workspace, which is a must for employees who spend long hours in the office. Even Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, praised her for creating a happy culture.

He shared the following post on his Twitter

Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture @DipaliGoenka #welspun. pic.twitter.com/B6LAd2u3tr — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 18, 2020

