Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka Dances With Employees; Video Earns Praise From Netizens

A video of Welspun India’s CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with her employees in the office has gone viral on Twitter, with Harsh Goenka praising the CEO's attitude and work environment.

Breaking stereotypes

Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture @DipaliGoenka #welspun. pic.twitter.com/B6LAd2u3tr — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 18, 2020

In the video, Goenka is seen dancing and enjoying herself in the office along with the employees to the song Muqabala from the film Street Dancer 3D.

She received a lot of praise online and replied to Harsh Goenka's praise by saying that she would love to see his 'happy workplace.' Harsh, in his reply, stated that he is trying to inculcate the culture from her, and admitted that he finds it tough to do so!

Dipali took the opportunity to spread the culture of a happy workplace and in a Twitter post later, tagged Anand Mahindra, Gautam Adani, and Kiran Shaw to show the world their office happy culture.

It’s so so nice way to connect our own people. Salutations to @DipaliGoenka for her out of the box way to motivate other entrepreneurs particularly women 😊👍



Salutations to @hvgoenka Sir for bringing this masterpiece 🙏 — SUNIL PATODIA (@scpatodia) February 19, 2020

...and why not ?!! Generates happiness and cheer 😊😊 — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) (@gitika9) February 18, 2020

It's all about the healthy environment — Francis Joseph (Educator) (@Francis_Joseph) February 18, 2020

Wow 👏👏



If every workplace will have this level of energy 🤞🤞 — Agnostic Front_Exploring (@AKhatri25) February 19, 2020

Now the name of the company has changed from welspun to well spin — Vaibhav bhatia (@Vaibhav54537137) February 19, 2020

I want to join Welspun🙏🙂 — Chanchal Agarwal (@Chanchal0707) February 18, 2020

Everybody would love to have such a CEO😍😍😍 — Babita Dimpy Kashap (@DimpyBabita_t) February 19, 2020

Wah..🙌🏻👏🏼 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 19, 2020

Trendsetting approach. Love this. — Indori (@anandjiwara) February 19, 2020

