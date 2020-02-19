The Debate
Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka Dances With Employees; Video Earns Praise From Netizens

General News

In the video, Goenka is seen dancing and enjoying herself in the office along with the employees to the song Muqabala from the film Street Dancer 3D.

A video of Welspun India’s CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with her employees in the office has gone viral on Twitter, with Harsh Goenka praising the CEO's attitude and work environment.

READ: Mahindra Pitches 'Namaste' As Best Remedy To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Breaking stereotypes

In the video, Goenka is seen dancing and enjoying herself in the office along with the employees to the song Muqabala from the film Street Dancer 3D.

Nora Fatehi's New Viral 'Dilbar' Video Takes Social Media By Storm; Watch

She received a lot of praise online and replied to Harsh Goenka's praise by saying that she would love to see his 'happy workplace.' Harsh, in his reply, stated that he is trying to inculcate the culture from her, and admitted that he finds it tough to do so!

Dipali took the opportunity to spread the culture of a happy workplace and in a Twitter post later, tagged Anand Mahindra, Gautam Adani, and Kiran Shaw to show the world their office happy culture.

WATCH: Date Night Turns Out To Be Regular Workday As Off-duty Cops Stop Robbery At Restaurant

Watch: Rare Footage Of Scott Bryan And Holly Willoughby Is Going Viral On Social Media

