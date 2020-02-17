Varun Dhawan Ready To Play A Character Like 'Kabir Singh' In The Future

Varun Dhawan is an actor known for his energy and strong performances. He was last seen in Remo D'Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. He also has a couple of projects lined up for 2020. At a recent award show, he opened up about his favourite actor to be nominated and his upcoming movies. Varun Dhawan hosted the awards night and also gave an outstanding performance on Maa Tujhe Salaam.

In the conversation to an entertainment portal, Varun opened up about his favourite actors for this year’s best actor category. He said that he is rooting for Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor for Gully Boy and Kabir Singh respectively. On being asked about whether he will play a character like Kabir Singh in the future, the actor said he will definitely do it. He said that a character like Kabir Singh is a different one and he would like to portray such character depending on the script and the director.

He also talked about his upcoming movies. He said that he is working on Coolie No. 1 and there is also a film with Shashank Khaitan and then with Sriram Raghavan. He also said that he cannot talk much about Sriram Raghavan’s film as he is very tight-lipped about the subject but he revealed that there will be a lot of preparation for the role. He further went on to say that he is very excited to be working with him and he doesn’t know what is in store for him.

According to a media report, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are currently in Goa to shoot a romantic number for their upcoming film Coolie No. 1. The report also stated that the beaches and churches make the perfect location for the love song that is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Coolie No. 1 is expected to release on May 1, 2020.

