Varun Dhawan To Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood Actors Who Shared Fun Moments On 'Indian Idol 11'

Indian Idol is a popular singing television reality show. This Sony TV show has Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Neha Kakkar as its judges. Indian Idol 11 is hosted by Aditya Narayan. Besides singing, the show has seen many humourous many fun moments with the Bollywood actors. Take a look at some of the best moments with celebrities.

1. Aditya Narayan sings Sim Sim Pola from Pardes

Varun Dhawan hilariously asks Aditya Narayan to sing a song from Pardes. He requested the host to sing Sim Sim Pola.

While the Street Dancer co-stars convinced Aditya to sing the song, they supported him by singing along. Moreover, judges of the show joined him. However, Himesh Reshammiya said that he will always stand for him, except for Sim Sim.

2. Varun Dawan delivers Bhatt’s gift

Varun gets to know that Rishabh Chaturvedi is a big fan of Alia Bhatt. Therefore, he gives Bhatt’s gift to him. The Street Dancer actor delivers Alia Bhatt’s dupatta from a scene in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Later on, Rishabh Chaturvedi sings wearing that orange shaded scarf around his neck. Dhawan also assures the contestant that he will use his song on Alia Bhatt in their forthcoming film with Karan Johar.

3. Kumar Sanu makes a special request

Popular singer Kumar Sanu requested Ankona Mukherjee or Choti Alka to sing two lines with him. He was quite mesmerised with her performance that he sang Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Hogayi with the contestant. Judge Vishal Dadlani himself revealed that people call her Choti Alka Yagnik.

4. Quiz time with Love Aaj Kal cast

After a performance, Love Aaj Kal co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan take the quiz. Aditya Narayan asks questions from both of them. When the host asked about who apologizes first after a fight, Khan replied by writing that they do not fight. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan wrote Kabhi Kartik, Kabhi Sara. Everyone shared fun moments with the stars.

