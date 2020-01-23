Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Camaraderie Will Surely Have You Swooning

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, have a love story that is nothing less than a romantic Bollywood movie. The duo reportedly started dating long before Varun stepped foot in Bollywood.

Natasha has stuck by the Badlapur actor's side through every thick and thin, since before Varun got into the limelight and started ruling the box office with back-to-back blockbuster films. Here is a look at their story so far:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's enviable camaraderie

Varun and Natasha have been college sweethearts but there was no official announcement made by either of two until last year. The Main Tera Hero actor Varun Dhawan, after playing hide-n-seek with the paparazzi for a couple of years, finally agreed to the rumours of dating his lady love Natasha Dalal. Last year, Varun had appeared on an eminent talk show, in which he admitted being in a relationship with Natasha and that is all he had to say about it, as he prefers keeping his personal life personal and not out there, in the public eye.

Varun also admitted to wanting to get married to Natasha "very soon," but no official announcement of the same has been made yet. Apart from that, the love birds are frequently spotted by the paparazzi, spending we-time at several weddings, movie dates, dinner dates, film premiers, international trips, and the list goes on.

It would be safe to say that Varun and Natasha's pairing is no lesser than a 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' as the couple has been committed to each other for years now and their equation still stands strong. Both Varun and Natasha also welcomed the New Year together along with the two iconic couples of Bollywood namely Saif-Kareena and Virat-Anushka.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram)

