'ABCD' Actor Punit Pathak Gets Engaged To Nidhi Moony Singh; Varun Dhawan Showers Love

ABCD actor Punit Pathak recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from his recent engagement ceremony with long-term girlfriend, Nidhi Moony Singh. The pictures left his friends in the industry pleasantly surprised as most of them were unaware of such a plan. A number of his well-wishers, including Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan, and Remo D’Souza, left delightful comments while sending out blessings for the newly engaged pair

Punit Pathak engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh

Actor and dancer Punit Pathak recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures with his fiancée Nidhi Moony Singh, from their recent engagement ceremony. In the pictures, they are seen brightly smiling for the camera while showing off their stunning rings from the traditional event. Nidhi Moony Singh is seen dressed in a yellow saree with a red shimmery dupatta while Punit appears in a floral green sherwani with contrasting cream pants.

In the bunch of pictures, they have also been lovingly looking at each other as they pose for the cameras with a delightful smile. In the caption for the post, Punit Pathak has written about how this is a new beginning for the couple. He has mentioned that Nidhi Moony Singh is his future. Have a look at the bunch of pictures on Punit Pathak’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the posts, a number of his friends from the film and television industry have wished him on the special occasion. They have congratulated and wished him luck for the new phase of his life. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Neeti Mohan, Gauahar Khan, Remo D’Souza, Terence Lewis, Aditya Narayan, Esha Gupta, and Lauren Gottlieb have dropped sweet congratulatory words on the pictures. Have a look at a bunch of comments here.

Punit Pathak was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and has also been a celebrated dancer and choreographer in the film industry. He rose to fame with Dance India Dance Season 2 and worked on the television dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. He played a pivotal role in all parts of ABCD and recently appeared in the Varun Dhawan starrer, Street Dancer 3D.

Image Courtesy: Punit Pathak Instagram

