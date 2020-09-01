Varun Dhawan Makes His Fans Laugh As He Shares A Video Of Himself As The Rock; Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan recently reposted a video from one of his fan accounts. The video showcased that actor's face merged with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's body, making it look like The Rock was actually Varun Dhawan. Take a look at the funny video and see how fans have reacted.

Varun Dhawan as The Rock

In the video reposted by Varun Dhawan, fans can hear the theme song of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson when he was in WWE. The video then shows many moments from Dwayne Johnson's WWE career. The video looks very funny and the fan account has managed to merge Varun Dhawan's face seamlessly in the video.

Varun captioned the video - 'If you smell........ (theme kicks in ) and I wake up' (sic). The caption references The Rock's theme music - If you smell what The Rock is cooking.

Many fans commented on the video. Most fans mentioned that the video has hilarious. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Varun Dhawan is quite active on his Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep his fans and followers updated. In his last post, fans could see the actor working out. Varun mentioned that he got a shoulder injury but was still pushing strong in his work out. Many fans liked and commented positive things in the comments section of the post.

The caption read - 'Whatsup.. had a shoulder injury from the time of shooting street dancer. Never healed properly but now after proper rehab, rest , training and yoga I can start putting weight on it and maybe get back to these exercises.' (sic). Take a look at his post:

In terms of his recent work, Varun was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D this year. The film didn't fare well at the box office and even fans did not appreciate the movie. His new movie is Coolie No. 1 and is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun and is a remake of the 1995 Coolie No. 1. The film was supposed to release in May but is not postponed indefinitely

Promo Pic Credit: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

