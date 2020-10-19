Varun Dhawan Celebrates 8 Years In Bollywood, Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan made his debut in the industry with Student of the Year in 2008. He completed eight years in the industry today and took to his social media to express gratitude to his extended family for supporting him in varied ways throughout his journey. He shared a few pictures clicked during his promotional events for his films over the years.

Varun Dhawan celebrates 8 years in Bollywood

Over the years, the actor has played roles in more than 15 films and has received critical appreciation for many of them. He recently took to his social media handles to celebrate his eight years by thanking his fans for being there with him in this process. Along with a heartfelt note, Varun Dhawan's photos also showcases him interacting with a number of fans at various events that have taken place for his movie promotions.

Fan reactions on Varun's post

He thanked his fans for believing in him when nobody did and added that he remembers every city he has even attended events in. He mentioned that their letters, gifts, tattoos and the love they have showered him with means so much to him. He wrote, "When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that’s the most important thing." In Varun Dhawan's photos, he shakes his hands with his fans and in a picture, he hugged a fan who broke into tears after seeing him.

It’s been 8 years since this journey began between me and u. Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love. pic.twitter.com/RCHfnFdGzX — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2020

Varun Dhawan's movies like Badlapur, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kalank and others have garnered him a huge fan following. Varun's fans couldn't stop appreciating and congratulating the actor. They have retweeted his tweet and wrote sweet captions for the actor. A fan wrote that they laughed because he made them laugh and said that Varun is their idol.

V laughed just cause you made us laugh 😘.... You gave us love and you make us feel proud to choose u as our idol😘😘.... You will always be in our hearts no matter what circumstances come... You have our support always Varun😍❤ @Varun_dvn https://t.co/GNEaSQgiRE — 💕Dreamboy Varun💕 (@Varun_Dreamboy) October 19, 2020

A fan congratulated Varun and mentioned about how he got them hooked with his work. She wrote, "Your sensitivity is what makes you so relatable to most." Another fan asks him to not make all the fans cry and wrote that they will always stand for him. A fan wrote that they will be there for him no matter what. Take a look at Varun's fan's tweets.

Happy 8 to you, VD! Was always Team Varun when SOTY released and you have done a good job to keep people hooked on to you, not just with your films but your affable candour. Your sensitivity is what makes you so relatable to most. Always wishing you the best. ❤️ @Varun_dvn https://t.co/CnPqBmvxVl — Bhavna Agarwal (@tadfilmy) October 19, 2020

Don't try to make your varuniacs emotional!We are not gonna cry😩

We stan you 4eva @Varun_dvn#8YearsOfVarunDhawan https://t.co/qfTblk3PrE — Priya (@_priya_justus_) October 19, 2020

We will always be there for you love, no matter what happens. Thank you for everything you did for us. You're loved.😭🌎❤️ #8YearsOfVarunDhawan @Varun_dvn https://t.co/upWVDcOhuS — 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐧 (@Varundvn_xoxo) October 19, 2020

Varun Dhawan on the work front

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo Dsouza's dance film Street Dancer 3D and multi-starrer Kalank. He will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie no. 1 where he will play the lead role of a coolie. It is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name and was scheduled to release in May this year but was postponed because of the pandemic. The film is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in Christmas this year.

