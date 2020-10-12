Varun Dhawan Lets His Friend's Dog Drink Water From His Glass, Says 'sorry Not Sorry'

Varun Dhawan recently shared a note of advice for his fans on social media. On October 12, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him, wherein he can be seen letting his friend's dog have water from his glass. Giving wise advice, the actor wrote, 'Don’t go to someone’s house and let their dog have water from your glass they will not appreciate it #sorrynotsorryðŸ˜‚ ðŸ¶'. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's Instagram video.

Varun lets dog drink from his glass

Varun Dhawan can be seen sitting on a sofa, holding the glass of water, while an Irish Setter drank water from his glass. He wore a simple tee paired with denim and a pair of sports shoes. Varun Dhawan's video had Andy Griggs' song I Love My Dog, My Dog Love Me playing in the background.

Fans call them 'adorable'

Fans were quick to share their responses on the video shared by Varun Dhawan. Some of the fans' comments included compliments like 'Cute', 'adorable', 'awesome', 'omg', 'fabulous', 'aww' and many similar comments. Several fans dropped heart, kisses and similar emoticons in Varun Dhawan's Instagram comment section. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Varun Dhawan Instagram Comment Section

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Coolie No 1. Amazon Prime recently announced that the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer will premiere on the OTT platform. The actor also shared a motion poster teasing the release date of the much-awaited film. Coolie No 1's motion poster states that the film will release in Christmas 2020.

The poster showcases Varun Dhawan in a coolie avatar. He can be seen striking a pose and smiling. The actor moves his eyebrows to a whistle tune being played in the backdrop. The poster also shared that Coolie No1 will mark the 45th film of director David Dhawan. The Judwaa 2 actor captioned the post and wrote 'Koi kaam nahi mamooli hai...Hum sab yahan par Coolie hai ðŸ¥‡ðŸŽ„ðŸŽ…' (in this world there is no ordinary work and everybody in this world is a coolie). Check out the motion poster of Coolie No 1.

