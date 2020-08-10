Varun Dhawan Congratulates Bosco Martis On Release Of First Look Of 'Rocket Gang'

Choreographer Bosco Martis is all set to make his debut as a director in the Hindi film industry. His first film is titled Rocket Gang and is a horror dance film. Earlier today, the makers of this film shared a first look of the film on their social media handles. After which, several stars including Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan have congratulated the choreographer. Varun Dhawan has worked with Bosco previously and had a special message for his friend. Read here to know more.

Read Also | This Day That Year August 9: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan Star Shooting In Bangkok & More

Varun Dhawan congratulates Bosco Martis

On August 10, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story and congratulated Bosco Martis for the release of the first look. In his story, he shared the first look and in the first post wrote "Out of this World" with a rocket emoji and tagged the choreographer. In the second post, Varun talked about Bosco and his team.

He wrote "Bosco Martis is a gem of a human being" her also revealed it was the choreographers "Dream do come true" and ended his congratulations with the "#Juhugang". Take a look at the snaps from his story here.

(Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram)

Read Also | Samir Sharma's Demise: Varun Dhawan Mourns The Loss, Prays For Departed Soul

The makers of the film took to their twitter and revealed the first look to the film. The first look starts with a rocket coming out of in the abyss of space and then it blasts revealing the title of the film. It was reported that Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta will be seen in leading roles in this film. Take a look at the tweet here.

Read Also | Kajol's Birthday: Madhuri Dixit And Varun Dhawan Pen Adorable Birthday Wishes

On a professional front

Varun Shawan was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D which was helmed by Remo D'Souza. After the release of this film, he was seen shooting for the remake of his father film Coolie No. 1 He will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in this film. The film will be helmed by David Dhawan. Apart from this, he will be seen in films like Koochie Koochie Hota Hai and Mr Lele. Apart from this he also was seen as the host and the judge of the TV show Entertainer No.1.

Read Also | Varun Dhawan Pens Heartfelt Note For His Sisters On Raksha Bandhan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.