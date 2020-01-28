From Varun Dhawan To David Dhawan; Net Worth Of The Family Will Leave You Stunned

David Dhawan is one of the finest directors in the Hindi film industry. Having made movies like Biwi No. 1 and Partner, David has successfully created a place of his own in the hearts of the audience. David Dhawan is married to Kruna Dhawan. The couple are proud parents to Rohit Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. Rohit and Varun both are well established in their careers as a director and an actor, respectively. Here is the net worth of the Dhawan khandaan. Read ahead to know more.

Dhawan Khandaan Net Worth

David Dhawan started off as an editor before moving to direction, specialising in directing comedy films. His biggest success to date is Aankhen (1993), starring Govinda and Chunkey Pandey. His movie, Partner (2007) also became a big success at the box office. David is on the board of Asian Academy of Film & Television and Asian School of Media Studies where he was also honoured with an Academy Award by Sandeep Marwah. He was a judge on the Star Plus show Nach Baliye 3 in 2008 and on the show Hans Baliye. Many media reports suggest that the net worth of David Dhawan is $20 million, i.e. ₹1,400 million. (source: celebritynetworth.com)

Rohit Dhawan is the elder son of David Dhawan. Rohit’s debut as a director was Desi Boyz (2011). Desi Boyz cast Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone. Later, Rohit has also collaborated with father, David Dhawan for various movies. According to many media reports, the net worth of Rohit Dhawan is $5 million, i.e. ₹350 million.

Varun Dhawan is the youngest member of the Dhawan family. Varun made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012), alongside debutants Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Varun Dhawan is considered to be one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood today. Having done blockbuster movies such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badlapur (2015) most recently Street Dancer 3D, Varun has won the hearts of millions of people. His hard work has made him a world-wide recognised actor today. Many media reports suggest that the net worth of Varun Dhawan is $18 million, ₹1.283 billion. (Source: topplanetinfo.com)

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

