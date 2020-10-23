Varun Dhawan Dives Into The Sea, Says 'Paradise Does Exist On This Planet'

Varun Dhawan seems to be on a leisure trip as evident from his recent posts on Instagram. One of Varun Dhawan’s videos on his Instagram illustrates his fun under the sea. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a mesmerizing video clip of his leisure activity. Let’s take a look at Varun Dhawan’s Instagram video shared recently.

Varun Dhawan finds ‘paradise on this planet’

In one of the recent Varun Dhawan's videos, he can be seen diving into the sea, jumping off from a huge distance from the sky. He shared glimpses of the sea world and sea creatures while he was having a whale of a time. At the beginning of Varun Dhawan’s video, he gave a mesmerising drone shot of the sea where many others can be seen swimming alongside stingrays in the crystal clear water. All the divers, along with Varun Dhawan, can be seen swimming around the stingrays getting the closest look of the sea creatures.

His fans found the video to be amazing and expressed their feelings in the comments section. Most of them were left speechless after watching the beautiful video while others stated how amazing and awesome the video was. Let’s take a look at how they complimented Varun Dhawan’s Instagram video.

Varun Dhawan’s videos

Varun Dhawan’s fans know that since he is on his vacation, they will be getting amazing glimpses of his fun time on his social media. The actor didn't upset his fans and shared yet another post in which he shared a picture along with a video. In the first one, the actor shared a cute click where he can be seen feeding a carrot to a rabbit on the beachside. While in the other one, Varun Dhawan shared a video in which he can be seen feeding the same rabbit and while it was eating, the actor kept talking to him and calling it a ‘good boy’.

Many of his fans, along with several celebrities, took to their Instagram handle to comment on Varun’s adorable post. They mentioned how cute Varun looked with the rabbit while others poured in love by sending red heart emojis.

