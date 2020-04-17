Varun Dhawan Doesn't Let Lockdown Affect His Fitness, Shares Video From Gym

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan isn’t giving up on his workout even while being in quarantine. The actor posted a video of himself hitting the gym at night. Like most Bollywood actors, Varun Dhawan too has been in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. He has been very active on the social media account after the lockdown. He recently shared a black and white video of himself on his Instagram story. Check out the video from Varun Dhawan’s Instagram story.

Varun Dhawan’s fitness

In the video, Varun Dhawan can be seen standing in his gym. He is seen wearing a patterned sleeveless shirt while working out. However, it isn’t clear if the video was taken prior to or after the workout. Varun Dhawan looks at the lens and moves the camera angle until it is a little close to him. He then hits the lens in an unexpected motion leaving the audiences startled.

On the work front

Varun Dhawan will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film Coolie No. 1. The film is directed by Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan. However, the release date of the upcoming film has not been confirmed yet. While interacting with his fans on Instagram live, Varun Dhawan revealed that film might get delayed due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

When asked by a fan on Instagram live about the trailer of the film, Varun Dhawan stated that the trailer release of Coolie No 1 has been pushed back. He also stated that the release of Coolie No 1 which was on May 1, 2020, looks dicey as well.

