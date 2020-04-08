Varun Dhawan Already Has A Massive Net Worth With Just 8 Years In Bollywood; Read Details

Varun Dhawan is considered to be one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. The Student of The Year actor has been deemed as the new age mass entertainer as he has delivered several hit comedy and action films. Apart from being an actor Varun Dhawan also endorses several brands and also enjoys a stunning social media following. These factors have generously contributed to Varun’s net worth over the years.

Varun Dhawan’s net worth

Varun Dhawan marked his debut in Bollywood in the film Student of The Year. This Dharma Productions movie provided a perfect Launchpad for his career. For those of you who are not aware of this, Varun Dhawan is the son of ace director David Dhawan. The two have worked together in films like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and now in the film Coolie No.1.

Varun Dhawan apart from working with his father David Dhawan has dabbled in several other film genres. One of his most critically acclaimed work has been in Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur. Varun gave tough competition to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the antagonist in this film.

Apart from films, Varun Dhawan is also a favourite for many brands. No wonder the Badlapur actor endorses several brands and the number of these brand endorsements only seems to be on the rise. Talking about Varun Dhawan’s talents, he is an excellent dancer. No wonder he has been a part of two dance films to date and all his dance songs are chartbusters.

Talking about expensive things Varun Dhawan owns, the SOTY actor reportedly spent a whopping ₹13 lakh on his Polaris Sportsman 850 bike. Varun also owns a Harley Davidson FatBoy that is worth ₹18.15 lakh. Varun Dhawan also seems to be a fan of watches, the Kalank actor owns a Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph watch that is worth ₹20 lakhs.

Talking about his residence and his cars, Varun Dhawan owns a house worth ₹20 crores in Mumbai. The ABCD 2 actor also owns an Audi Q7 that is worth ₹85 lakhs. These investments and his films have resulted in his net worth being ₹17 million i.e. approximately ₹129 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

