Varun Dhawan Finds Younger Generation Better At Dancing Than Bollywood Actors

In an interview with a media portal, Varun Dhawan recently said that dances that the actors are doing in films are not the same as the young generation is doing. The Badlapur actor made this statement while promoting his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Read on to know more details about this story.

Varun Dhawan talks about the state of dance in Bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are busy promoting their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The songs from this dance-based film have already become chartbusters. This Remo D’Souza directed film also stars ace dancer and actor Prabhu Dheva and Nora Fatehi.

The entire team of the film is busy with its rigorous promotional schedule. These promotions are grabbing major attention from fans and movie lovers. But recently, Varun Dhawan’s statement in an interview has stolen the spotlight.

Varun Dhawan in an interview with a media portal’s report said that there has been an evolution in the dance space ever since he starred in ABCD 2 back in 2015. He then went on to comment on how several dance groups from India have won world tournaments and gained international recognition. But while making these statements, Varun Dhawan further added that the dance actors are doing in our movies today is not the same as what the younger generation is doing. The level of these younger dancers is much higher, said the ABCD 2 actor.

Varun Dhawan during the same interview also admitted that he had a tough time to match up with the rest of the cast members of Street Dancer 3D since these cast members comprised of trained dancers. He then praised the producer of Street Dancer 3D Bhushan Kumar and director Remo D’Souza for backing the project and maintaining a certain discipline in all the cast members.

Varun Dhawan was all praises for the film as well. He said that Street Dancer 3D takes dance to another level in Indian cinema. Varun Dhawan concluded the interview by stating that the dance sequences in Street Dancer 3D are not the kind where a blower is making hair fly and people are dancing. The dance sequences are extremely raw and real.

