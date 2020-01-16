Varun Dhawan's Kind Gesture To 'Indian Idol 11' Contestant Is Winning Hearts

Varun Dhawan recently promoted his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D on the reality singing show Indian Idol 11. During his appearance, Varun Dhawan promised the Indian Idol 11 contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi that he will sing a song in Varun’s next film. Read on to know more details about this story.

Varun will help Rishabh achieve his dream

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his film Street Dancer 3D. This Remo D’Souza directed film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva along with Varun Dhawan. The songs from this film have already become chartbusters. The entire team of Street Dancer 3D is leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film.

Recently, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor stopped by hit reality singing show Indian Idol 11. During his guest appearance on the show, Varun Dhawan seemed to have a jolly time. But one particular moment from the show is making major headlines. Varun Dhawan promised Indian Idol 11 contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi that he will give Rishabh a chance to playback sing in his film.

Ever since Rishabh Chaturvedi became a contestant of Indian Idol 11, he has been confessing his love for actor Alia Bhatt whenever he gets a chance to. Recently, Rishabh even performed one of his original compositions for Alia Bhatt. Varun Dhawan took notice of this during his appearance on the show to promote Street Dancer 3D and discussed the prospects of giving Rishabh a chance to playback sing. Varun said that he will request Karan Johar to include his original composition in the next film he and Alia work in. Varun Dhawan also brought a dupatta worn by Alia Bhatt in their film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Image Courtesy: Rishabh Chaturvedi and Varun Dhawan Instagram

