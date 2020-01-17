Varun Dhawan To Play The Role Of 'Marathi Manoos' In 'Mr. Lele'?

With Mr. Lele's first look, Varun Dhawan took the internet by storm. With fans waiting with bated breath for the release, reports suggest that the actor will be playing the role of a Maharashtrian in the film, and will be undergoing heavy training to get the accent right, “Workshops begin sometime in February and Varun is kicked to explore a new space with the film. There will be mysterious undertones to all the central characters, while the screenplay has a lot of situational humor and romance,” claimed the report.

The famous director-actor duo Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan will be returning to the big screen with another entertainer, Mr.Lele on January 1, 2021. Varun and Shahshank have previously collaborated for blockbusters like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Mr. Lele is produced under the Dharma Productions banner. The filmmakers of the movie recently released the first look of the poster. In the poster, Varun poses shirtless and is seen wearing only boxers. His look is completed with a fanny pack and a gun in his hand. It looks like the actor is all set to deliver a laughter riot.

Mr. Lele first look:

It was not just fans that loved Varun Dhawan's new poster. Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is also Varun's co-star in Street Dancer 3D, also took to social media to give her reaction to the poster. She shared Mr Lele's first look on her own Instagram story and captioned it by saying that it looked like Varun had stolen her dad's kaccha. The actor also told Varun that she loved the look of the poster.

