Varun Dhawan's Playlist Is Topped By THIS Composition Of Justin Bieber

Varun Dhawan is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming dance-drama Street Dancer 3D, which is the third instalment of the blockbuster ABCD franchise. Recently, a new track from the movie titled Dua Karo was released and was quick to garner appreciation from the audience. Varun decided to have an interaction with his fans online, wherein he revealed the top three tracks which tops his playlist. Varun has surprised his fans after he disclosed his playlist tracks, as one of them was a song by an international pop star, none other than Justin Bieber. The song in question here is Yummy, which happens to be the Canadian singer's newly released single.

Varun Dhawan obsessing over Justin Bieber's 'Yummy'?

Recently, the Kalank actor took to Twitter to start an interaction with his fans by the hashtag '#varunsays,' wherein he asked his fans to ask him any question which they wanted him to answer. A lot of his fans spammed his feed with several questions, out of which he answered a couple of questions.

One question, in particular, took the internet by storm as Varun Dhawan revealed the top three tracks on his playlist. A Twitterati asked Varun to reveal the top three tracks on his playlist which helped him to fully tune out. Varun replied to the tweet revealing that the pop-sensation Justin Bieber's newly released single Yummy is on the top of his playlist. Followed by Yummy are A.R. Rahman's Tu Hi Re and No Doubt's Don't Speak.

Check out the tweet here:

Haha yummy , tu hi re, don’t speak #varunsays https://t.co/MW5CpRypIJ — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Varun Dhawan Instagram

