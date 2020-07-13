Varun Dhawan Wishes Asim Riaz On His Birthday, Says 'waiting For Some Tunes Now'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has created his own niche in the market post his stint in the famous reality show. As Asim turned a year older on July 13, actor Varun Dhawan, who has shared screen space with Asim in Main Tera Hero shared his beautiful birthday wishes on his Instagram story. Varun shared a monochrome picture of the actor and asked him about his next projects in the pipeline and wished to hear some new tracks soon. It seems that Varun is enthralled with the music albums in which Asim has featured in the past. While captioning the story, Varun wrote, “waiting for some tunes now.”

Varun Dhawan's birthday wishes for Asim Riaz

The model rose to fame for his entertaining stint on the reality show and not only emerged as the finalist of the show but also amassed a massive fan-following. To celebrate the occasion, his fans flooded Twitter with heartfelt birthday wishes for him as they started trending #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz on July 13. Earlier in January when Varun Dhawan along with the entire cast of Street Dancer 3D had entered the Bigg Boss house for the promotions, Varun then claimed that he has worked both with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. It is well-known that Sidharth Shukla was a part of the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which was released in the year 2014. The movie starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. But not many know where Asim and Varun have shared the screen in the past.

Asim Riaz was a part of the movie Main Tera Hero, which was also released in the year 2014. The movie starred Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri alongside Varun Dhawan. The movie shows a scene where some goons in the college are looking for Varun's character Sreenath to thrash him with hockey sticks. One of these goons is played by Asim Riaz. Asim can be seen in a red jersey as he holds a hockey stick.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in father David Dhawan’s directorial Coolie No 1 remake opposite Sara Ali Khan. The highly- anticipated film was set to release on May 1, 2020, but it was pushed forward due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, as per reports, the film would have a theatrical release on the New Year day in 2021. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, various makers are postponing their Bollywood projects as they are unaware of the reopening of theatres. According to media reports, Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 is set for a theatrical release in the coming year.

