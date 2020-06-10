Shahid Kapoor Helps Bollywood's Daily Wagers, Transfers Money To 40 Dancers' Accounts

Film shoots and production has been on hold in Bollywood for about three months now following the COVID-19 lockdown. Daily wage workers have been reported to be hit the hardest with the lockdown. Celebrities have come ahead to help those in need, and the latest celebrity reported to have taken this initiative is Shahid Kapoor. The Kabir Singh actor has come forward and helped 40 Bollywood dancers who are facing problems due to the lockdown. Read to know more.

Shahid Kapoor helps Bollywood dancers

According to a leading daily's report, Shahid Kapoor has provided assistance to background dancers who are severely hit by the lockdown and has worked with him during his initial days in Bollywood. A former dancer, Raj Surani, who now helps dancers connect with filmmakers revealed the news to the news portal. He said that Shahid has recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers with whom he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 dancers and has stated that he will help them for the next two to three months.

Raj Surani noted that they shortlisted dancers from the days when Shahid Kapoor started his career with Ishq Vishq. It has been 17 years and they are in bad condition, they may not be working right now. Apart from them, they have even included those dancers who worked with the actor in songs like Dhating Naach, Shaam Shaandaar, and Tu Mere Agal Bagal. The report stated that Shahid will be helping 20 dancers from choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan’s team as well as the same number of performers from choreographer Bosco Martis’ team.

Shahid Kapoor started his career and a background dancer and performed with actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor and more. He can be spotted in songs such as Mujhko Hui Khabar from Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaye from Taal. Shahid is considered as one of the finest dancers of Bollywood and has received praises for his performances in Mauja Hi Mauja, Aai Paapi, Gandi Baat, Pump It Up and more.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is spending his quarantine with wife Mira Rajput and their kids. He is reportedly staying at Radha Saomi retreat in Beas in Punjab. A source said to a news portal that he is planning to stay there until things are back to normal. Janta Curfew was on March 22 and lockdown from March 25 and he has been abiding by all rules as he is concerned about everyone’s safety, and also posting about the same on his social media.

