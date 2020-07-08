Varun Dhawan sets fitness goals with his quarantine yoga sessions at home

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who is quarantined with his family, has been treating fans with some amazing workout videos. The Kalank actor did not compromise with his fitness regimes and his posts on social media are a proof of the same. Recently, Varun shared a small video on social media where he is seen practising some yoga postures virtually with his trainer. In the small clip, Varun Dhawan is seen doing Chandranamaskar at home.

Varun Dhawan performs jaw-dropping yoga asanas at home

The actor has left no stone unturned during the lockdown period to motivate his fans by doing cardio to hard-core weight exercises. In the new video. Varun Dhawan who always nails his yoga sessions can be seen performing several yoga asanas. Earlier, the actor shared a temperature soaring picture which seems to be fro his post-workout session. In the picture, the actor can be seen lying on his yoga mat while flaunting his chiseled body in yellow boxers.

Varun Dhawan's gym playlist is quirky and hilarious, and the actor leaves no stone unturned to give proofs of the same on social media. Recently, the actor’s gym trainer Prashant Sawant treated fans with a workout video on his Instagram story of the actor, shedding some extra kilos at home on the song Tera Naam Liya. The trainer compared the lyrics of the song with the current mood of Varun and his reactions if he gets to know that the gym is opening shortly. While captioning the hilarious video, Prashant wrote, “when Varun Dhawan gets to know the gym is opening.” In the video, the Judwaa 2 actor can be seen acing up his muscular strength by boxing and sweating out the fat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan's upcoming release Coolie No 1 remake, will reportedly get a theatrical release on the New Year. As per reports, the makers of the high budget film had several meetings over the past few weeks. So, everyone unanimously felt that David Dhawan’s 45th venture should hit the big screen. It has also been reported that the idea for the theatrical release of Coolie No. 1 is to 'enter the New Year with laughter'. As per reports, it was also revealed that earlier Varun Dhawan’s Mr Lele was eyeing the same date. However, Coolie No. 1 will take over the slot, which was the target then.

