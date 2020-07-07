Varun Dhawan Hits 30 Million Followers On Instagram, Shares Celebratory Video

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who stepped into the entertainment industry with the film Student of the Year, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actor who is quite active on social media while sharing his fitness and cooking videos has crossed 30 million followers on Instagram. To celebrate the joyous occasion, Varun shared a celebratory video while recalling his journey in the fraternity.

Varun Dhawan hits 30 million followers on Instagram

Varun, who has played some of the iconic roles in films like Main Tera Hero, Kalank, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, and any more, has expanded his family on social media. The actor shared a compilation video showcasing some of his moments from his previous films like Street Dancer 3D, Judwa 2, Dilwale, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya and many more which is sure to bring back the faded memories of the actor in the heart of his fans. The actor posted a music video to celebrate the milestone. While captioning the post, Varun thanked Steven Roy Thomas for the edit. The actor thanked his fans and several clubs for showering their love on him.

Several fans of the actor extended their congratulations in the comment section and hailed his acting skills. One of the users expressed his love for the actor and wrote, “love you.” Another user congratulated the actor and wrote that he is his biggest fan. A third user chimed in and wrote that this is just the beginning for the actor as deserves much more in life. Another user hailed the actor and wrote wished that the actor achieves more success in life.

As Unlock 1.0 was introduced, many Bollywood celebrities have resumed work and have started stepping out of their homes, and the recent celebrity to do so is actor Varun Dhawan. Sometime back Varun Dhawan shared a picture on Instagram, which featured the actor spending some time with Mumbai Police officers at Juhu Beach. As seen in the picture shared, Varun can be seen sporting blue shorts and a grey face mask. Just like many other Bollywood celebrities, actor Varun is also doing his bit to fight the Coronavirus pandemic which has caused a ravage across the world. Varun Dhawan recently made it to the news when he donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry. If the reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan helped daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

