Varun Dhawan's Formal Outfit Looks To Get Inspiration From, See Pics

Bollywood News

Recently his ‘Street Dancer 3D’ the amazing movie released in the theatres. Varun Dhawan some really great dressing sense, so some of his formal looks are here:

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is well-known for his style and sartorial choices. His debut film in the Bollywood was Student Of The Year along with co-actors Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. In the film, the actor rocked casual looks like a boss. However, he has also set goals with his formal looks.

Varun Dhawan has done many movies, delivering great performances and looking super stylish in films like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dilwale, Dishoom, Judwaa 2, ABCD 2, Sui Dhaaga and more. Recently his Street Dancer 3D released in the theatres, gathering appreciation for his looks in the film from fans. The actor has some really great dressing sense and hence here are some of his formal outfits looks to get inspired from:

Also read | Varun Dhawan's Stunning Black Outfits That Will Give You Fashion Goals

Varun Dhawan formal outfit looks to get inspired from, have a look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Image courtesy: @varundvn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Image courtesy: @varundvn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Image courtesy: @varundvn

Also read | From Varun Dhawan To David Dhawan; Net Worth Of The Family Will Leave You Stunned

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Image courtesy: @varundvn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Image courtesy: @varundvn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Image courtesy: @varundvn

Also read | Varun Dhawan Lip Syncs To Dhvani Bhanushali's Song From 'Street Dancer 3D'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Image courtesy: @varundvn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Image courtesy: @varundvn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Image courtesy: @varundvn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Image courtesy: @varundvn

Also read | Varun Dhawan Gives More Than Selfies, Wins Hearts By Giving Roses To Fans At The Airport

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
