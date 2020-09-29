Varun Dhawan Gets A Band-aid On His Nose While Going Shirtless In New Photos

On September 29, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle and shared two pictures of him, in which he was seen with an animated band-aid on his nose while posing for the camera. On the other side, Dhawan also flaunted his upper body as he was seen shirtless in the photos. Instagramming the post, he wrote a one-word caption, which read, "heal", along with a band-aid emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Varun Dhawan's recent Instagram post.

Varun Dhawan healing from a nose injury

Within a couple of hours, the Student Of The Year actor's post managed to receive more than 102k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over his ripped upper body as they flooded the comments box with heart-eye and fire emoticons.

A fan-page of the actor wrote, "you are definitely enjoying the instagram filters" while an Instagram user asserted, "hope your keeping well and safe vd". Many from his 32.4M Instagram followers wrote "cute" in the comments box.

A peek into Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Interestingly, though the 33-year-old actor is not an active user, he keeps his fans and followers updated with his whereabouts. Recently, the actor took to the story session of his Instagram handle to celebrate two years of his film Sui-Dhaaga, which also featured Anushka Sharma in the lead. In a series of Instagram stories, Dhawan stated that the film is "extremely close" to his heart and "especially for the message it stands for".

Meanwhile, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor's previous Instagram post came a few days back. He shared a picture from the workplace, with a mask on while standing alongside a medical professional. He also shared a video, in which he was getting a coronavirus test done. The caption of his post read, "Returning to work. With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori. Swipe to see my test(it always stings) thank you to all the medical personnel."

Talking about his professional front, he will next be seen in the remake of Coolie No. 1. Earlier set to release in theatres, the Coolie No. 1 remake will now release on streaming giant Prime Video during Diwali. The movie, directed by David Dhawan, will also feature Sara Ali Khan.

