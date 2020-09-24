Varun Dhawan Pays Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer Road Warrior Animal Through An Insta Post

Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the late WWE wrestler Road Warrior Animal. The Hall of Famer gained a huge fan base during his multiple stints in WWE. Thus, like several other professional wrestling fans, Varun Dhawan too paid his tribute to the legend.

Varun Dhawan pays tribute to WWE legend Road Warrior Animal

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Roped In For Sajid Nadiadwala's Action Entertainer 'Sanki'; See Details

Varun Dhawan has always been quite vocal about his love for WWE and thus people are aware of his liking for professional wrestling. Thus just like many fans all over the world, Varun Dhawan too paid his tribute to the wrestler. The actor added his tribute in the form of an Instagram story:

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Goes On Nature Trail, Banita Sandhu Says, 'Cutie Patootie'

Losing an iconic wrestler seemed like a huge loss for WWE fans and community. The actor did not caption the image and simply shared a picture of him in the ring. His signature face and body paint and his costume were seen in the picture. He was also seen holding a belt in his hand. The belt presumably was one from the many titles he had won as a wrestler in WWE. The WWE community too paid their respects to the now gone legendary wrestler.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Shares Adorable Video Of Father David Dhawan Enjoying IPL Match

Varun Dhawan's love for WWE is deep-rooted and the tribute message acts are proof to it. The actor has been watching the show for a long time and thus seems to know about several veteran wrestlers from specific eras in WWE. Varun Dhawan’s favourite wrestler has been The Rock, who was a famous face during the Attitude Era. Not too long ago, Varun Dhawan shared a fan-made video of his face morphed into The Rock’s face. Sharing that video, the actor added a quirky caption. Fans loved the little touch of humour he added to the post and appreciated the video he shared as well.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys 'vibe' While Listening To 'Shehnai' In Exquisite Lehengas

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has quite a promising list of films lined up for him. He will soon be seen in the film Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Varun is also all set to feature in the film Mr Lele which has been directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.