Varun Dhawan Takes COVID-19 Test As He Resumes Work, Shares His Experience

Actor Varun Dhawan who has been confined to his home for the past few months is all set to resume work soon. Before commencing work, Varun Dhawan took a COVID-19 test; photo and video of which, he shared online. Sharing the video, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Returning to work With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori." (sic) Varun Dhawan further expressed gratitude towards medical personnel who conducted his COVID-19 test.

Check out the post:

For the past few months, Varun Dhawan has been spending quality time with his family in the quarantine. Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a video of his father David Dhawan enjoying a cricket match. Sharing the video online, the actor also exclaimed that cricket has been keeping his father happy.

What's next for Varun Dhawan on the work front?

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, is the official remake of 1995 hit of the same name. The film also features actors like Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffery, among others in prominent roles. A few months back, the makers of the upcomer released the first look poster, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The movie was initially slated to hit the marquee in May 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film's release was pushed indefinitely. Besides the upcomer, Varun Dhawan has an array of films at different stages of production.

