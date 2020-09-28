Varun Dhawan Features Alongside Triple H And Other Wrestling Stars; See Posts

Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of WWE. Recently, the Bollywood actor got to live his dream as he managed to feature on the set of WWE India Live alongside some massively popular Wrestlers. The Bollywood and WWE crossover went viral on social media after Varun Dhawan entered to ring with big-name WWE stars like Triple H. Check out Varun Dhawan's latest video on social media in which he enjoyed his time with some beloved WWE stars.

Varun Dhawan features alongside Triple H and other popular WWE stars

Taking to social media, actor Varun Dhawan shared a video of his time on WWE's set. In the caption, the actor simply wrote, "The Game The Experience." He also tagged WWE and HHH (Triple H) in his caption. In the video, Varun Dhawan enjoys his time inside the WWE ring. He even hypes up the audience by climbing on top of the ropes and gesturing them to raise their voice. Varn also shares a behind the scenes clip where he has a chat with Triple H himself. Finally, the actor shares a clip of the latest wrestling match that he was able to attend personally.

Varun Dhawan has always been a fan of the WWE franchise. In fact, when WWE legend Road Warrior Animal passed away, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to pay his final respects. Moreover, the actor also featured alongside Charlotte Flair, who is the ten-time WWE women’s championship winner. Varun even gave Charlotte Flair personal Bollywood dance tips. A video of their dance class went viral on social media after Charlotte Flair posted the video on her Instagram page.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the remake of Coolie No. 1. Originally set to release in theatres, the Coolie No. 1 remake will now release on Amazon Prime Video during Diwali. The movie is directed by David Dhawan, who was the director of the original movie as well. Sara Ali Khan will play the role of the female lead in the film.

