Varun Dhawan Gives Sneak-peek Into Wedding's After-party; Sings 'That Thing You Do'

After tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, actor Varun Dhawan took to the dance floor. He shared a video on his Insta story from his wedding’s after-party featuring himself and his Main Tera Hero co-actor Kavish Majumudar singing That Thing You Do by The Wonders. The actor changed into a simple white kurta after wearing an ivory sherwani for his wedding. Take a look at the pictures.

Varun Dhawan sings That Thing You Do after tying the knot with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding pics

Also read: Varun Dhawan Snapped Leaving For Alibaug For His Wedding With Natasha Dalal

Co-actor Kavish too shared a picture with Varun on his IG stories thanking him for the invite. He wrote, “Thanks for the invite my brother. Hahaaa. You’re the best. Bhaukaal”. Varun also shared a pair of pictures from his wedding with Natasha Dalal.

In the picture, the couple can be seen sitting in mandap enjoying their special moment. Natasha looked stunning in her shimmery white bridal gown while Varun looked dapper in his ivory sherwani. While sharing the picture, the Coolie No. 1 actor wrote, “Life long love just became official” with a red heart.

Also read: Celebrity Henna Artist Veena Nagda Arrives At Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal's Wedding Venue

As soon as the actor uploaded the snippets from his wedding, many actors and fans showered love and congratulated the couple in the comments section. Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma, Nidhhi Agerwal, Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Awez Darbar, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, Dharmesh, Aparshakti Khurana, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Amy Jackson and many other dropped positive comments. Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Many congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side” with a laughing face and a ghost emoticon in the comments.

Also read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha's Wedding To Happen This Weekend, Confirms Pahlaj Nihalani

The couple opted for a quiet wedding at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday, as they imposed a no-phone policy on the staff to ensure no pictures and videos were leaked on the Internet. However, after the wedding, the couple stepped out of the resort and posed for the paparazzi.

According to Hindustan Times, the couple will be hosting an extravagant reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on February 2, 2021, for their friends in the entertainment industry. The wedding was an intimate ceremony with only 50 guests, owing to the COVID-19 protocol. Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli were among the invited Bollywood celebrities.

Image Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Also read: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour In Wishes For The Duo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.