Varun Dhawan Is All Smiles With 'Coolie No 1' Star-cast In Throwback Picture

Bollywood’s heartthrob Varun Dhawan seems to be missing his days on the sets of the film and spending time with his co-actors. Recently, the actor shared a throwback picture on social media where he can be seen happily posing with the cast of his upcoming film Coolie no 1 remake. In the picture, fans can see Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, and many more to recall the fun time he had while shooting with the amazing stars.

Varun Dhawan shares throwback picture

Varun shared the amazing throwback memory on his Instagram story where he can be seen all smiles with the cast of his upcoming film starring opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor captioned the picture as “throwback Thursday''. Earlier, the actor took to his Instagram handle to quote the words of CMO of Maharashtra, which stated that the Government will be compelled to reinforce the lockdown if the relaxations turn out to be risky. With the snippet of the tweet shared, Varun Dhawan wrote: “there’s no way if people don’t understand’.

Varun Dhawan recently made it to the news when he donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry. If the reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan helped daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The president of the Indian Film and TV Directors Association, Ashok Pandit took to his Twitter handle to share a video message, thanking Varun Dhawan for his magnanimous contributions.

What’s next for Varun Dhawan

Varun and his father David Dhawan is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D which garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

