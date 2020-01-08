Varun Dhawan's Top 5 Hook Steps That Will Make You Want To Groove To His Songs

Varun Dhawan is one of the few actors of Bollywood who is known for their quirky dance moves. A lot of Varun's dance steps and is dancing, in general, resembles the veteran actor Govinda's moves as the Badlapur actor himself had confessed that he is highly influenced by Govinda's dancing and his career trajectory as a whole. Varun has given Bollywood some of the most iconic hook steps of contemporary times, hence here are 5 signature hook steps of Varun Dhawan which will make you shake a leg.

1) Palat Tera Hero Idhar Hai

One of the stepping stones of Varun's career, Main Tera Hero was thoroughly loved by the audiences and it also contributes to Varun's successful career in the industry. The hook step of Palat Tera Hero Idhar Hai song, soon after its release became a popular hook step among the masses.

2) First Class

From the recent movies of Varun's career, Kalank though did not do exceedingly well at the box office but the song First Class from the movie became the jam of the country and its hook step from the music video was loved by the audiences and a lot of people posted videos on social media dancing to the hook step of the song.

3) Saturday Saturday

Saturday Saturday is a dance number from the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The song, soon after its release, became the party anthem which is still loved by their fans. The hook step along with the song too became the obsession of several dance enthusiasts.

4) Badri Ki Dulhania

Yet another dancer number from Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt -starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Badri Ki Dulhania instantly became the favourite track of the country back in the days and still is one of the songs which pops up in several wedding playlists for Sangeet.

5) Tamma Tamma Again

The reprised version of the iconic song Tamma Tamma, Tamma Tamma again also turned out to be as iconic as its original version, the highlight being its hook step. This song is also from Badrinath Ki Dulhania which stars both Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

