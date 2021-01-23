Daily Ent Recap Jan 23: Varun Dhawan Arrives In Alibaug For His Wedding And Other News

Several events took place in the entertainment industry today. From Varun Dhawan reaching Alibaug for his wedding to Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's Mehndi ceremony, many events made headlines. Here are the top entertainment stories for the day:

Daily Entertainment Recap: January 23, 2021

Varun Dhawan arrives in Alibaug

Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Ahead of his wedding on January 24, the couple has arrived at the destination. Along with Varun, fashion designer Manish Malhotra has also arrived at the destination. The Coolie No.1 actor was accompanied by his parents and other relatives.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Arrives In Alibaug To Kick-off Wedding Festivities; Manish Malhotra Follows

Kamal Haasan reacts to elephant killing

In Tamil Nadu, an elephant was killed after getting attacked with a burning tyre. Actor and politician Kamal Haasan reacted strongly to the incident. He took to his Twitter to write a note. A part of his note reads, "We destroyed forests and built nations and in the process forgot the plight of wildlife. How did we come to adopt the custom of burning living creatures?," he asked in Tamil. Check out his tweet:

காடுகள் கொன்று நாடுகள் ஆக்கினோம். காட்டுயிர்களின் கதியை மறந்தோம். உயிரோடு எரிக்கும் வழக்கம் எப்படி வந்தது? பின்வாங்கிப் போகும் யானையைக் கொளுத்துவது நாட்டுமிராண்டித்தனமா? மரணத்தைச் சுமந்துபோன யானையின் ஓலம் அலைக்கழிகிறது. காலம் தலைகுனிகிறது. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2021

Also Read: Kamal Haasan Reacts Strongly As Elephant Passes Away In TN After Burning Tyre Hurled At It

Sunny Deol meets Finance Minister

With the ongoing pandemic, the film industry is suffering due to closed theatres. The multiplex industry representatives Sanjeev Bijli and Kamal Gianchandan were accompanied by actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deol who met the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. They discussed their concerns about the film industry.

DELEGATION MEETS FINANCE MINISTER... Hon Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs #NirmalaSitharaman ji met #SunnyDeol, #SanjeevBijli and #KamalGianchandani... She assured that the government will certainly consider relief measures proposed by the industry. pic.twitter.com/ODaIDFe2Qr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2021

Also Read: Bollywood Delegation With Sunny Deol Meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman Amid Industry's Woes

Alia Bhatt to perform at Varun Dhawan's Sangeet

Alia Bhatt is all set to perform at her friend Varun Dhawan's Sangeet, as per SpotBoyE's reports. Apart from Alia, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will perform too. Varun is all set to marry his long time girlfriend Natasha on January 24 in Alibaug.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Co-star Alia Bhatt To Perform At Former's Sangeet With Natasha: Reports

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's Mehndi ceremony

Siddharth and Mitali took to their Instagram to share pictures from their Mehndi Ceremony in Pune. The couple is set to tie the knot and on January 22, they rang in their Mehendi ceremony, as part of the marriage rituals. The couple was seen colour coordinating and was wearing a similar shade of green.

Also Read: Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Give Sneak-peek Into Their 'happy Mehendi' Ceremony In Pune

(Promo Image credit: Varunkishaadi IG/Siddharth Chandekar's IG)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.