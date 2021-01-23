Varun Dhawan's Wedding Venue: Here's All You Need To Know About The Mansion House

From the past few days, the news of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's wedding have taken the internet by storm. However, recently, Varun along with her would-be-wife and fashion designer Natasha Dalal were spotted leaving for Alibaug, where the duo will tie the knot. Their wedding will be held on January 24. On the account of the same, scroll down to take a peek into Varun Dhawan's wedding venue, The Mansion House in Alibaug.

Details of Varun Dhawan's wedding venue

Interestingly, the wedding venue of the star couple, The Mansion House, is a beach resort is known for its picturesque, serene location flanked by lush coconut trees. It is said that Varun Dhawan's wedding venue is close to the Sasawane beach, which is at a walkable distance. As per the website of The Mansion House, the 25-room mansion offers a variety of options for a luxury vacation.

The rooms are of 375-450 sq ft, categorised under the Sky Deck, Palm Court, and Cove rooms. And, according to the website, guests in every room are greeted by the property’s mascot-a teddy bear in a Mansion House bathrobe. Also, the property comes with a poolside restaurant, The Poolside Cabana Cove. The venue offers a dining experience under the picturesque palm trees.

The venue makes tailormade arrangements for every kind of celebration be it office conferences, get-togethers, yacht parties, or weddings. On the other hand, the destination also offers exquisite culinary experiences, from a buffet breakfast comprising local produce at The Secret Garden to barbeques and local cuisine at The Poolside Caba Cove and West Coast Terrace. On the other hand, the West Coast Terrace enables the guests to enjoy a view of the sunset as they hog on the variety of local cuisine available. The various facilities available in the rooms are wi-fi access, beverages like tea and coffee, a mini-bar, and hairdryer, among many others. And, if you are wondering how much it costs to book the place, according to cntraveller.in, the entire property can be booked for Rs, 4,00,000 per night, including meals.

