Varun Dhawan Shares A Stunning Post Of 'all Things Lovely'; Check It Out

Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Thursday, October 08, 2020, to share a post of himself looking all stunning in a picturesque location. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a sweet note as he went on to describe the picture. Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself striking a stunning pose at a scenic location. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in an aqua blue ragtop car giving an intense pose. In the picture, Varun can be seen sporting a white t-shirt along with a pair of ripped jeans. He also completed his look with a faded denim jacket. The actor also opted for a messy hairdo and well-trimmed beard. In the picture, one can also notice the scenery in the background.

Along with the picture, Varun also went on to pen a sweet caption where he went on to describe the picture and also praise himself. He wrote, “All things lovely, the view, the car and me”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this picture, fans went on to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by Varun went on to garner heaps of praise and several likes. Some of the users could not stop gushing over how stunning the actor looks in the picture, while some went on to share several happy emojis on the post. One of the users wrote, “this picture has literally made my day”, while the other one wrote, “love this!!!” Check out a few more comments below.

On the work front

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Street Dancer alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. And now, the actor is all set to be a part of the much-awaited film Coolie No.1, a remake of the original film helmed by David Dhawan. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan, opposite Varun Dhawan, in a lead role. The film was initially said to release in May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dates of the film have been pushed ahead.

