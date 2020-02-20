Varun Dhawan Injured On 'Coolie No.1' Sets, Shares Pictures Of His 'booboo'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan seems to be basking all the fun and frolicking in Goa, where currently the shoot of Coolie No 1 is underway along with co-star Sara Ali Khan and director David Dhawan. However, a small mishap took place during sequences as Dhawan seems to have sustained an injury on his heel leaving the entire area bloodied. In a video shared, the actor can be seen tending to his wound and narrating how exactly the accident took place. Watch the video here:

Varun Dhawan injured on Coolie No 1 sets:

However, this is not the first time the actor has been injured. While shooting Dharma's Kalank too, the actor had seriously injured himself on the sets and had to take a break for a few days to recover.

Coolie No 1 is the remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor hit made by David Dhawan. The veteran director once again joins hands with his son for the remake of his own hit. Earlier, the father-son duo had collaborated for the Judwaa remake. In the film, Dhawan will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in the film and reportedly will be recreating the hit Govinda and Karisma Kapoor song, Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha for the much-anticipated film.

#VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan... New glimpse from #CoolieNo1... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/0w4ROEafOs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

The father-son duo last worked together in another of the veteran director’s film remake, Judwaa, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, which was a hit at the box office. Sara meanwhile was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Starring opposite Kartik Aaryan, the film released on Valentine's Day. However, the film failed to make an impression amongst audiences and critics, thus tanking at the Box Office.

