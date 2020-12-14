Varun Dhawan Is Ageing Gracefully While In Isolation And These Photos Are Proof

Actor Varun Dhawan is known for his vibrant attitude and upbeat demeanour. On December 14, 2020, the actor shared two pictures of himself as an amusement during his life in isolation. Varun Dhawan's Instagram was flooding with comments from surprised fans after seeing the 'ageing' effect that the actor had created in the two pictures.

Both of Varun Dhawan's photos are in the same setting, in the same clothes, and the same facial expressions. Only the age seems to have increased by a lot in the second picture. The post got more than 268 thousand likes in less than half an hour. Here are the pictures that have sent a mild surprise to the actor's fans after the news of Varun Dhawan's COVID-19 test.

Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post

Varun Dhawan's photos are not more than just a photo-editing trick, as is evident. It is the skill of transformation that completely changed his look sans the beard in his first picture. The actor looks like a teenager with the clean-shaven face, however, the hands and forearms slightly give away the proof of editing.

The second picture is the original captured photo that shows him in his thick black beard and long hair, exhibiting his real age. The actor is wearing a round-neck t-shirt, topped with a red and light grey jacket. He is wearing white sports shoes and light blue denim jeans, giving him a funky, active overall vibe.

Fans' reaction to the post

The post came as a piece of good news to the actor's fans after the results of Varun Dhawan's COVID-19 test. Apart from the number of comments posted as compliments from fans and followers, Varun also got comments from celebrities who gave him laughing emojis.

Actors Sushant Pujari and Mouni Roy found the image very amusing, while Siddhant Kapoor shared a laugh as a gesture of companionship in the quarantine. "You must be going through this ha," said Varun as a reply to Siddhant. Both the actors were diagnosed with COVID-19. While Siddhant is in Goa, Varun is taking care of himself in self-isolation in his Mumbai residence.

On the Work Front

Varun Dhawan had been working on his upcoming movie Jug Jug Jeeyo before he was diagnosed with the Coronavirus disease. He is presently on a short break for recovering at his house, after which he will be returning to shoot the concluding scenes. He is mostly seen sharing Yoga session pictures as stories on his Instagram handle.

