Varun Dhawan's 'Husn Hai Suhana' Shooting Was Fun And Nostalgic, Says Deepshikha Deshmukh

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to mark his appearance in Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Recently, producer Deepshikha Deshmukh recalled the shooting of song Husn Hai Suhana song from the movie. She remembered the sets, calling her experience ‘fun and nostalgic’. Deshmukh also lauded the energy of Khan and Dhawan, rehearsing on the song. Read on to know what Deepshikha Deshmukh said about the shooting of Coolie No. 1 song Husn Hai Suhana.

Deepshikha Deshmukh recalls the shooting of the iconic song, 'Husn Hai Suhana' in Bangkok

In a media statement, Deepshikha Deshmukh shared her experience shooting for Coolie No. 1 song Husn Hai Suhana featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The acclaimed producer, who was a witness to the iconic moves of the original version 25 years ago, was excited to watch the filming of the new track. She said, "For my brother Jackky and me, to watch over the shoot of the new 'Husn Hai Suhana' was fun, nostalgic, and honestly, more than anything else it was all about the details we wanted to get right.”

“Right from the ambience to the costumes to the choreography because we had so much magic to live up to. We wanted to ensure that the level of creativity scaled by the original was respected. We shot the song in a set of a suite of a 5-star hotel which we recreated. It was redone to the last inch to look like a grand set of a mega-musical. It was a sight to see Varun and Sara rehearsing endlessly with all their heart and energy. We had a blast shooting it, and I hope, audiences will groove to it once again."

Source: PR handouts

About Varun Dhawan in Husn Hai Suhana song

Husn Hai Suhana defined the 90s and ruled hearts of many film lovers during that time. This feet-tapping song is now back in an entirely different version featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, who will relive the magic for Coolie No. 1 in 2020. The comedy-drama movie will mark its Christmas release on December 25, 2020, Friday on Amazon Prime Videos.

(With inputs from PR)

