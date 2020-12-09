Last Updated:

Varun Dhawan Receives Raving Reactions For New 'Coolie No. 1' Song 'Husnn Hai Suhaana'

Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' song 'Husnn Hai Suhaana' has been receiving raving reactions from most of the audiences. Have a look at a few posts.

The makers of upcoming remake movie Coolie No. 1 recently released the much-awaited song Husnn Hai Suhaana, taking the internet by storm instantly. The song features actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan who pull off an energetic dance routine with much ease. Their quirky style and enthusiasm have managed to captivate most of the audiences. However, a few people are upset about the remake as they believe iconic songs must not be tampered with, no matter what the scenario is.

Husnn Hai Suhaana remake fan reactions

Varun Dhawan is back with a masala Bollywood entertainer and this time, it is with Sara Ali Khan. The duo has lately been gaining a lot of attention across social media platforms for their latest song Husnn Hai Suhaana from their upcoming OTT film, Coolie No. 1. In this peppy number, the two actors are seen dancing in a huge mansion with stunning lights and furniture. The original version of this song was released in the year 1995 with leading Bollywood actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The original piece has a huge fanbase even today for its catchy tune and quirky lyrics.

In this new version of Husnn Hai Suhaana, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have tried to re-create the same 90s magic with similar steps, mannerism, and expressions. However, it has been receiving mixed reactions from the audiences on the internet as some people like the fresh modern beats added to the piece while others do not have a positive opinion on this Coolie No. 1 tune. They are of the stern stance that T Series must stop recreating old songs and come up with original ones to showcase creativity and passion. Have a look at a few reactions to the song Husnn hai Suhaana from the Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1.

About Coolie No. 1

Coolie No. 1 is an upcoming Bollywood remake film which will hit Amazon Prime Videos on December 25, 2020. The plot of the film revolves around a coolie, pretending to be a rich man, to teach a wealthy businessman an apt lesson. The film is being directed by David Dhawan and stars Paresh Rawal, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan in key roles.

