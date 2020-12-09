Varun Dhawan Receives Raving Reactions For New 'Coolie No. 1' Song 'Husnn Hai Suhaana'

The makers of upcoming remake movie Coolie No. 1 recently released the much-awaited song Husnn Hai Suhaana, taking the internet by storm instantly. The song features actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan who pull off an energetic dance routine with much ease. Their quirky style and enthusiasm have managed to captivate most of the audiences. However, a few people are upset about the remake as they believe iconic songs must not be tampered with, no matter what the scenario is.

Husnn Hai Suhaana remake fan reactions

Varun Dhawan is back with a masala Bollywood entertainer and this time, it is with Sara Ali Khan. The duo has lately been gaining a lot of attention across social media platforms for their latest song Husnn Hai Suhaana from their upcoming OTT film, Coolie No. 1. In this peppy number, the two actors are seen dancing in a huge mansion with stunning lights and furniture. The original version of this song was released in the year 1995 with leading Bollywood actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The original piece has a huge fanbase even today for its catchy tune and quirky lyrics.

In this new version of Husnn Hai Suhaana, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have tried to re-create the same 90s magic with similar steps, mannerism, and expressions. However, it has been receiving mixed reactions from the audiences on the internet as some people like the fresh modern beats added to the piece while others do not have a positive opinion on this Coolie No. 1 tune. They are of the stern stance that T Series must stop recreating old songs and come up with original ones to showcase creativity and passion. Have a look at a few reactions to the song Husnn hai Suhaana from the Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1.

"Husn hai suhana, ishq hai deewana"

My brain is stuck on these two lines since the last 2 hours😂❤ — 🌶 (@nats_varuniac) November 28, 2020

Husn hai Suhana from #CoolieNo1 is going to be a chartbuster. — Mike SRK Fan (@icaped_crusader) November 29, 2020

Husn Hai Suhana is not the same without Govinda and Karisma — Akash Patel (@AkashP0207) December 9, 2020

Conclusion, those who miss the glimsy,please play it again and i bet this song is gonna make a seperate place in your mind for sure and for longgggg......!#HusnHaiSuhana#VarunDhawan — The simple one (@HimangiRoy) December 9, 2020

the perfect fit for Husn-Hai-Suhana and Coolie No.1… What an amazing actor and dancer @Varun_dvn #HusnnHaiSuhaanaNew — ..........!! (@ShivSagar_SS) December 9, 2020

#HusnHaiSuhana is lit 🔥. Varun's madness and Varun-Sara's chemistry makes it a spicy track. Thankfully they retained the voices of the original singers.

Varun and Sara totally made my day #CoolieNo1 #VarunDhawan#SaraAliKhan — 💫Ritika💫 (@46Ritika) December 9, 2020

So nice that the original singers & original voices are retained. Feels like a reloaded version of Husn Hai Suhana, not a exactly a remake. Good job in creating this. The original was one of my fav 90s songs. Plus the chemistry between Varun & Sara here is really electrifying. — Sohom 💫🏏🎞️ (@mastiyaapa) December 9, 2020

About Coolie No. 1

Coolie No. 1 is an upcoming Bollywood remake film which will hit Amazon Prime Videos on December 25, 2020. The plot of the film revolves around a coolie, pretending to be a rich man, to teach a wealthy businessman an apt lesson. The film is being directed by David Dhawan and stars Paresh Rawal, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram

