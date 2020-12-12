Varun Dhawan Posts Still Of Upcoming Film 'Coolie No. 1', Fans Gush Over 'Handsome Hunk'

Recently, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took his social media handle to post a still from his upcoming movie titled Coolie No 1, and the picture has instantly taken the internet by storm. Student of the year star Varun Dhawan can be seen sporting a dark yellow sleeveless t-shirt along with what seem to be dark maroon track pants. Netizens could not help but gush over the 'handsome hunk' and flooded his comment section with appreciative messages. Take a look at the photo below

Netizens react to Varun Dhawan's picture

Fans could not hold back from going all-hearts in the comment section of the Main Tera Hero actor's post. A fan gushed over his 'favorite actor' and said "get well soon VD, you are my favorite actor" while another fan mentioned how 'fun' his (Varun) new movie is. "This coolie is bringing us lots of fun and laughter", he said. Take a look at some of the other comments:

This is not the first time the 33-year-old star shared pictures related to his upcoming project. Earlier in the week, Dhawan took to Instagram to share a small clip for Coolie No. 1's new song 'Husnn Hai Suhaana' that garnered 'raving' reactions from the fans. In the clip, Varun can be seen dancing alongside his co-star Sara Ali Khan in what seems to be a lavish mansion adorned with elegant lights and furniture. The short clip gained a lot of attention from the fans across social media platforms. Take a look

About 'Coolie No. 1'

Coolie No. 1 is an upcoming Bollywood rom-com remake that will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on December 25, 2020. The plot of the film revolves around a coolie who pretends to be a very wealthy man to teach a business tycoon a befitting lesson. Sara Ali Khan will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan in the film and the duo will be seen sharing screen space for the first time. The film is being directed by David Dhawan and actor Paresh Rawal will also be a part of the Coolie No 1 cast. Just like other Varun Dhawan's movies, Coolie No. 1 is going to be yet another masala Bollywood entertainer.

